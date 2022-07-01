Today’s Furry Friday features Sasha the Dog! Not just her though, but her puppies as well, who seemed very excited to be in the studio.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue will once again be at Ale Works and Bismarck Brewing for a patio party in July. On July 9 you can visit with them and their many adoptable animals. Maybe at the event, you can meet mom and the pups and form an instant connection.

Be sure to watch for Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue at the upcoming Fourth of July parade as well!

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.