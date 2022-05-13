Today’s Furry Friday features Sheena the Dog. Sheena at one point got very distracted by an image of herself on one of the TVs in studio. She is very feisty, but loves car rides and exercise.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue will be having an event called “Art Fur the Heart” at the Mandan Eagles in Mandan on May 21st. There will be a bake sale, a meet and greet with the adoptable animals, and art will be auctioned off.

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.