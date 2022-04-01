Today’s Furry Friday features at least 6 adorable kittens, all named after celebrities. It was very hard to keep track of who was who though, as again, there were at least six kittens. They are not ready for adoption yet as they need to gain some weight and get fixed first.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue has a big event this weekend. On April 1st and April 2nd, they have a low cost spay and neuter clinic with veterinarians from out of state coming to North Dakota to perform. Pre-registration was required though, and slots are filled.

The second clinic however, will happen on Friday April 9th and Saturday April 10th. Pre-registration is required for this event as well. For more information on this event, including pre-registration click here.

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.