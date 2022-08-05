Today’s Furry Friday features Sophie and Calliope. Both of them have medical problems, but that shouldn’t deter you from adoption or fostering. They are just looking for loving homes and are easy to manage despite those medical needs.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue has several events coming up this month. To keep up with the latest, you can click here.

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes, especially right now. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.