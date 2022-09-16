Today’s Furry Friday features Stella the Dog. This young black lab is a kind soul that interacts well with cats and other large dogs. She has plenty of energy as well. There are several black labs at Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue that need loving homes.

Furry Friends is always looking for more foster homes, now. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.