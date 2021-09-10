FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Strawberry and Daisy the Dogs

This week’s Furry Friday features Strawberry and Daisy the Dogs.

Strawberry is the silver haired dog and Daisy is the golden haired one. The two of them are a bonded pair and they would like to end up the same loving home. Despite being eight they have a lot of energy and had a very fun time exploring the studio. The two are ready for adoption and can be found on Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue’s website.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue also has an event coming up to raise funds! You can find them outside of the Cash Wise in South Bismarck for “Brats for a Cause” on September 11th. You and all your friends and family who come out can buy a brat, chips and a drink for just three dollars. Or fill up with 2 brats, chips and a drink for five dollars! There will be sidewalk chalk and bubbles for the kids as well as a three dollar raffle. Prizes include a 300 dollar gift card to CashWise and a gas grill with grilling accessories!

Furry Friends will be in attendance at Teddy Roosevelt Family Day at McDowell Dam on Sunday, September 12th! The event will be from 1 to 4 pm with plenty of family fun and activities. A number of Furry Friends rescue animals will of course be in attendance as well! For more information on the event, you can go here.

To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, click here.