Today’s Furry Friday features Tawny, an older dog, and Winston, a puppy.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue will be at the 4-H Building on October 15th for their first-ever “Darts for Dogs”. Join them for this brand-new event to play darts, grab some food and even meet some of the adoptable animals. Mark your calendars and don’t miss out!

Furry Friends is always looking for more foster homes, now. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.