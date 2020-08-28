Golf Talk after August 28

FURRY FRIDAY: Meet The Puppies

Video
Posted: / Updated:

This week’s Furry Friday segment features two adorable puppies. The puppies don’t have a name yet.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is hosting a Meet & Greet event on Saturday August, 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event if taking place at Gateway Mall to meet Furry Friends.

The organization is also holding a fundraiser with Mighty Missouri Coffee Company. You can order coffee to be delivered to your door. A percentage of the proceeds will go to Furry Friends. Click here and use code FURRYFRIENDS.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

