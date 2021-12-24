FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Tinsel and and Garland the Puppies

This week’s Furry Friday features two puppy siblings, Tinsel and Garland. The two of them were dressed in Christmas bells and were very vocal as well. These lab mixes are only 8 weeks old and are already using doggy doors for themselves. In just a short amount of time, both will be up for adoption.

A small reminder though. While pets are adorable and loving companions, they are a commitment. Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue has a number of animals available for adoption already so make sure you are up to the task before bringing a furry friend into your home.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue has a few events coming up. The next will be February 10th for “Giving Hearts Day”. It is one of the organization’s largest fundraisers so make sure to stay tuned for further information.

Remember that Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have a number of animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. And remember, accepting an animal into your home is a huge responsibility and should be treated as such. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, to sign up to foster, or to adopt click here and give their website a look.