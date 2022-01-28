This week’s Furry Friday features Vinny the Dog. Vinny recently came from the impound and was very energetic on and off-camera. Nobody claimed him from the impound but now, he’s getting plenty of time to exercise. Even in the cold of the winter season, it’s important to put on a coat and get out there with your furry friend.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue recently was up in Minot and took in 45 new animals. With that many animals being taken in, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says that a huge need for their organization right now is a veterinarian on contract. That would allow them to see new animals every day, and to meet the medical needs of the animals that need it. Their event “Giving Heart’s Day” is coming up, which will help raise money towards that goal.

Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have several animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, sign up to foster, or adopt click here and give their website a look.