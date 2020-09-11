FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Zeus The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Zeus the Dog. Zeus is a stray dog the organization found about a month ago. Zeus many porcupine quills which resulted in infection that will cause him to lose his left eye eventually. He has limited vision in high right eye.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is hosting an adoption event at Gateway on Saturday, September 12th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by Mocha Mommas.

The organization is also holding a fundraiser all of next week starting Monday to Saturday. Nardellos Pizza will donate $2 for every delivery order, and $1 from all other transactions.

Mighty Missouri Coffee Company is also hosting a fundraiser online by donating over 40% of the proceeds to Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

