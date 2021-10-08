FURRY FRIDAY: Orion the Dog

This week’s Furry Friday features Orion the Dog. Orion is a very good dog with a fluffy coat. Julie Schirado from Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue even joked that she’d brought a lion in for a visit. He does great with cats, dogs and people alike. He enjoys hanging out on people’s laps and going for a nice walk. Luckily he’s got the coat for the weather in North Dakota.

Right now Furry Friends is seeing an influx of dogs and cats from impounds everywhere. This is why it’s such a relief that they’ve teamed up with Kramer Subaru for a number of adoption and wellness events. On October 30th they’ll be having a microchipping event at the dealership. Microchipping will only cost twenty dollars. There will be plenty of activities for the kids as well and a chance to meet some of the animals.

Right now, Furry Friends is working to stay ahead of the cold with rescues and adoptions. Before the freeze, it’s crucial to rescue shelter, microchip and fix as many animals as possible.

Remember that Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have a number of animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, to sign up to foster, or to adopt click here and give their website a look.