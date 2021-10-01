FURRY FRIDAY: Sammy the Dog

This week’s Furry Friday features Sammy the Dog. Sammy is estimated to be roughly four months old and was very shy during his visit to our studio. He’s believed to have been on the run for quite some time. Being so young, his large paws indicate he’s got quite a bit of growing to do still.

Julie Schirado of Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue currently has Sammy in her home and says he is a very kind pup. He’s meek, mild and has behaved excellently so far with both dogs and cats. His breed is a huge unknown as he was picked up very recently, but what matters now is that he’s got a warm place at night.

October is “Subaru Loves Pets Month!” Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue will be working very close with the dealership throughout the month on adoptions. There will be even be a meet and greet with some of the animals at the Kramer Subaru Dealership so keep watching for more news on that!

Furry Friends is also looking to do more rescuing before the winter freeze rolls in. They’ll be working near the end of October to pull in a hundred animals near the reservations and give them a warm place just like Sammy!

Remember that Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. They have a number of animals, dogs and cats alike, that need loving homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, to sign up to foster, or to adopt click here and give their website a look.