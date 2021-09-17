FURRY FRIDAY: Spot (or Petey) the Dog

This week’s Furry Friday features a dog who’s name is hotly debated. You may have to decide for yourself whether to call him Spot or Petey. On one hand he does have spots, but at the same time, he does look a great deal like the famous dog from the silent film/TV serialized series “Our Gang”, also known as “Little Rascals”.

Julie Schirado of Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue notes that outside of our guest today, they’ve noticed that they’ve been rescuing a lot of pit bulls recently. This could be due to a widespread misconception of pit bulls being more aggressive than other breeds. According to Julie, he is a very calm dog that easily adapts to his surroundings in a matter of moments. What Furry Friends really wants to do now is find him a loving home.

You can join Furry Friends on Saturday, September 18th in the PetSmart parking lot to meet some of the animal rescues. There will be a number of cats at the event, so if you’re looking for a rescue, you’ll be able to meet them there.

Remember that Furry Friends is always on the lookout for more foster homes. To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue,to sign up to foster, or to adopt click here and give their website a look.