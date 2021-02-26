FURRY FRIDAY: Update On Abel The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Abel The Dog. The six-months old puppy was last week’s Furry Friday. Terri Woo with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says Abel was found hanging by his hind leg high enough that it could not have been an accident. The organization consulted different vets to try to save the leg, but it was so severly damaged that it couldn’t be save.

Due to the significant damage to his hind leg, Abel has to get his leg amputated on February 22nd.

This week, Abel joined us in studio post-op with an update on how Abel is doing and how his surgery went. He is managing being a tripod and it on pain medicine to help him with the pain.

Woo says they have been receiving many abused on neglected animals. She says people need to be aware and conscience of their choices. She says if anyone observers an animal being neglected or abused to not hesitate to call authorities.

You can help the organization by fostering, volunteering, adoption, cash donation, or donating pet food.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

