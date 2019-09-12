Future Careers for Youth

Hundreds of local high school kids took over Minot State today for the opportunities that were being presented. Giving many an idea for their future.

Futurepalooza gives local business owners face time with high school students to expose career opportunities locally and nationwide. Giving them a broader idea of what kind of career they could have in the future.

We spoke with Kayla Breen, Admissions Council for Enrollment Services at Minot State, she said this “Theres career and college people. So they learn how to get to where they want to be. What kind of jobs are out there, and then they go upstairs and they can learn all about the steps to take to get those degrees to then come work.”

Although college is not for everyone, this event still gives students options to still succeed.

We also spoke with Alex Bly, a local high school student “College is a very important step in anybody’s future, right. But, it’s not for everyone, but this is just to show you all your options that you have. Especially like, if you don’t know where you want to go. You can talk to all the colleges that are here and see who’s the best option for you really.”

Options that could help give students a hope and understanding of their future.

