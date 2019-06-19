Gas tax refund deadline is July 1

North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger reminds residents that the last day to apply for a refund of the state fuel taxes paid on gasoline or gasohol in 2018 is July 1 — less than two weeks.

“A refund of the tax paid for fuel purchased to power farm, ranch and industrial equipment used off-road is available to qualified consumers,” says Rauschenberger. “State gasoline or gasohol taxes paid on purchases made during 2018 are eligible for the refund.”

Rauschenberger notes the deadline is typically June 30, but since that date falls on a Sunday this year, the deadline has been extended to July 1.

Farmers and ranchers can receive a refund of 23 cents per gallon, and industrial consumers can request a refund of 22.5 cents per gallon for gasoline/gasohol purchased. Gasohol is a mixture of gasoline and ethanol, with the most common mixture of 90 percent gasoline and 10 percent ethanol.

“State taxes collected on motor fuels are intended to go towards highway maintenance,” Rauschenberger stated. “However, the taxes paid by industrial consumers, farmers and ranchers is refundable because construction equipment, tractors and combines generally don’t run on public highways.”

Fuel purchased for use by an emergency medical services operation also qualifies for a refund of the tax. Emergency medical services operations may request a refund of 23 cents per gallon for purchases of gasoline/gasohol or non-dyed diesel fuel and eight cents per gallon of aviation fuel.

In 2018, $184,296 in refunds were issued for nearly 800,000 gallons of motor fuel sold in 2017. Refunds not claimed stay in the Highway Distribution Fund.

For more information on the motor fuel tax refund, go to www.nd.gov/tax/motorfuel/forms/refunds, or call the Motor Fuels Taxes Section at 701-328-3126.