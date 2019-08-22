Gateway to Science celebrates support for new building

The new Gateway to Science building is getting closer to breaking ground.

The science activity and learning center will build a new facility across from the MDU Resources Community Bowl in northwest Bismarck, and will overlook the Missouri River. Not all of the money has been raised quite yet for the $20 million expansion but, today, they celebrated those who have already made a commitment.

“Gateway to Science is building a building that will serve our community but also the entire state, the entire region with hands-on STEM activities both inside and outside and will enhance our outreach all around the state,” said Executive Director of Gateway to Science Beth Demke.

They are set to break ground this fall.