Getting out of the cold, and into the mall

BISMARCK — While some people are staying at home, others are suffering from cabin fever and are making their way to the mall.

People are getting their last-minute winter gear, or just hanging out because there is nothing else to do.

In the past, the mall has been closed due to bad weather. The general manager said she checks with safety officials when deciding whether or not to close the Kirkwood Mall.

Shoppers today had different reasons why they headed to the mall in the heavy snow.

“We had doctor appointments Wednesday and Thursday and we got stormed in. We have been staying at the expressway suites and we had to get out of there for a while,” said Joann Lowman, Medora resident.

“We got bored at home so we came to the mall to go shopping and get some stuff for school too,” said Boston Bischke, Bismarck resident.

