Girls HS Golf: Century, Herbel win back-to-back to open season

Century won their second consecutive tournament to start the season after a one-stroke victory at the weather-shortened East-West Classic in Jamestown at the Hillcrest Golf Club on Aug. 13.

Century shot 322, which was one stroke better than Fargo Shanley.

Century’s Hannah Herbel carded her second win of the season. The freshman was tied with Shanley’s Julia Wald with a 73. Hannah won in a one-hole playoff.

The next tournament is the Dickinson Invite at Heart River Golf Course on Aug. 19. at 10 a.m.