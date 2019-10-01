Girls HS Golf: Century wins back-to-back state titles

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Century Patriots girls’ golf team won the 2019 Class A Girls Golf State Championship held at Bois De Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton on Oct. 1.

Century shot +93 over the two-day tournament, which was 19 shots better than second-place Williston.

Minot came in fourth at +134. St. Mary’s finished seventh at +169. Bismarck High — who is back at state for the first time since 2015 — shot +212 to finish 10th.

On the individual side, Century’s Hannah Herbel defended her individual title from 2018. Herbel came back from a two-shot deficit after Day 1 to claim the award for the second straight season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis"

Ashton Sagaser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ashton Sagaser"

Bowman Co Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Co Football"

DockDogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "DockDogs"

Class A Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Girls Golf"

Parkinson's Disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkinson's Disease"

New School

Thumbnail for the video titled "New School"

Deer Crossing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deer Crossing"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/1"

Rain & Snow Chances With A Warm Weather Pattern On The Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rain & Snow Chances With A Warm Weather Pattern On The Way"

Williston Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Stabbing"

Rain and Worms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rain and Worms"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

MSU Homecoming

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Homecoming"

Wet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Harvest"

Beet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beet Harvest"

Cade Garcia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cade Garcia"

HS Tennis Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis Legacy"

Class A State Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A State Golf"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss