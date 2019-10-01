Girls HS Golf: Century wins back-to-back state titles

The Century Patriots girls’ golf team won the 2019 Class A Girls Golf State Championship held at Bois De Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton on Oct. 1.

Century shot +93 over the two-day tournament, which was 19 shots better than second-place Williston.

Minot came in fourth at +134. St. Mary’s finished seventh at +169. Bismarck High — who is back at state for the first time since 2015 — shot +212 to finish 10th.

On the individual side, Century’s Hannah Herbel defended her individual title from 2018. Herbel came back from a two-shot deficit after Day 1 to claim the award for the second straight season.