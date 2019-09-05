Girls HS Golf: Stroh puttin’ in work

Yesterday, Bismarck’s Grace Stroh shot 91 at the St. Mary’s Invite.

The sophomore is having an outstanding year and she deserves it. She has put in a lot of work.

This summer Grace Stroh made a strong effort to improve her game.

“My summer was a lot of golf,” Stroh said. “I golfed every day. If I wasn’t on the range, I was playing holes with the other girls on our team.”

Over the summer, Grace won the Applebee’s Cup for the Girls ranging from ages 13-15.

“I just thought of it as another tournament,” Stroh said. “I just played how I knew I could play and it paid off in the end.”

Grace also spent time working with her head coach Dr. John Tufte.

“What a joy that is to have someone that drives you a little crazy,” Tufte said. “She wants to be good. She’s got the athletic ability, but then to put some work ethic on that.”

The coach thinks the best is yet to come.

“She has not shot in a tournament what she is capable of yet,” Tufte said. “She’s going to bust loss. She’s got a lot of talent and has practice quite a bit. I can’t wait to see that come into fruition for her.”

The sophomore said she put some much work in because she thinks it will push her closer to her one of her life goals.

“One of my really big goals is to play college golf,” Stroh said.”

“I have no doubt that she will do that,” Tufte said.

The next time Grace will be on the links she will have the opportunity to qualify for the state tournament because the Minot Invite will serve as one of two individual qualifiers this season.