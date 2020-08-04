Girls Night Out happening at the Bismarck Event Center

Video
Posted: / Updated:

Activities are limited this time of year because of the pandemic, but that’s not stopping Evangel Women from hosting their annual Girls Night Out event. This year will look a little different due to CDC guidelines.

Girls Night Out is a conference for women of all ages and backgrounds of life to come together and be encouraged in their faith and have fun. The night consists of giveaways, worship, speakers and an after-party including food and activities. This year it’s taking place at the Bismarck Event Center and we’re told there will be plenty of room for social distancing. The Director says her hope is to have women connect after being apart for so long.

The event typically sees up to 800 women in attendance, but this year the organizer says only 300 tickets have sold. They are prepared for at least 600.

“If women can come in this space and feel loved and that they’re not alone, that would be the ultimate goal. And have fun too. Think some of us have missed having fun together,” said Jenaye Skjoldal, Evangel Women Director.

Tickets are only $10 and the event takes place this Friday night at 7 p.m.

For all the details, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bismarck Bull Moose

Class AA State Tournament

Fill the Bus 2020

Pavement Data Collector

Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Homeschool Surge

More Jail Cameras

Ward Co Budget

Trials Suspended

Mayor Steve Bakken on Masks

Teacher Reacts

Inmates Making PPE

Mandan School Plan

Minot Prelim. Budget

Land Approval

Siren Update

Minot Performance

Bike Club Donation

Girls Night Out

Suicide Risk

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss