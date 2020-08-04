Girls Night Out happening at the Bismarck Event Center

Activities are limited this time of year because of the pandemic, but that’s not stopping Evangel Women from hosting their annual Girls Night Out event. This year will look a little different due to CDC guidelines.

Girls Night Out is a conference for women of all ages and backgrounds of life to come together and be encouraged in their faith and have fun. The night consists of giveaways, worship, speakers and an after-party including food and activities. This year it’s taking place at the Bismarck Event Center and we’re told there will be plenty of room for social distancing. The Director says her hope is to have women connect after being apart for so long.















The event typically sees up to 800 women in attendance, but this year the organizer says only 300 tickets have sold. They are prepared for at least 600.

“If women can come in this space and feel loved and that they’re not alone, that would be the ultimate goal. And have fun too. Think some of us have missed having fun together,” said Jenaye Skjoldal, Evangel Women Director.

Tickets are only $10 and the event takes place this Friday night at 7 p.m.

For all the details, click here.