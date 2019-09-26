Giving Girls a Chance to Change the World

A community event is helping young girls change the world in a BIG way

‘The BIG Event’ is partnering with Girl Scouts of America in Minot to give young girls exposure to STEM programs. The event will be held this Saturday from 9am-12pm to teach girls of all ages how to program robots, engineering skills, coding computers, animal care and much more.

This is the first of its kind in Minot and the Senior Regional Director of ‘The Big Event’ believes it will give girls the tools to change the world in a fun way.

We spoke with Tami Unterseher, Sr. Regional Director, and she said this.

“Giving girls experiences that are very enriching, and one way to do that is to helps girls see, like what is the future. And, help them prepare, like, maybe they want to be, step into the pipeline for these future jobs, and, so by exposing them to different STEM events throughout the year. We believe girls will find areas of interest and they will do it in a fun way.”

Tickets are five dollars at the door and it will be donated to a great cause.

visit www.gsdakotahorizons.org/join for more information and to register online.