Golfers from around the state headed out west, to compete for the state crown. June 6 was the first day of the state championship in Dickinson.
|Class A Boys State Golf Tournament (Team Standings)
|1. West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs
|284
|2. Grand Forks Red River Roughriders
|299
|T3. Century Patriots
|315
|T3. Jamestown Blue Jays
|315
|4. Fargo North Spartans
|318
|Class A Boys State Golf Tournament (Individual Standings)
|1. Nate Peyerl (West Fargo Sheyenne)
|69
|2. Andrew Wilhelm (West Fargo Sheyenne)
|71
|T3. Aiden Knodel (West Fargo Sheyenne)
|72
|T3. Quinn Breidenbach (West Fargo Sheyenne)
|72
|T3. Zach Skarperud (Fargo Shanley)
|72