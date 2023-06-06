Golfers from around the state headed out west, to compete for the state crown. June 6 was the first day of the state championship in Dickinson.

Class A Boys State Golf Tournament (Team Standings)
1. West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs284
2. Grand Forks Red River Roughriders299
T3. Century Patriots315
T3. Jamestown Blue Jays315
4. Fargo North Spartans318

Class A Boys State Golf Tournament (Individual Standings)
1. Nate Peyerl (West Fargo Sheyenne)69
2. Andrew Wilhelm (West Fargo Sheyenne)71
T3. Aiden Knodel (West Fargo Sheyenne)72
T3. Quinn Breidenbach (West Fargo Sheyenne)72
T3. Zach Skarperud (Fargo Shanley)72