Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Gourmet Chef in Minot hosting online garage sales

Businesses across the United States are having to switch to other methods of day to day operations to limit person to person contact.

Gourmet Chef in downtown Minot has recently begun hosting online garage sales.

The business got the idea from another shop in town and decided to give it a shot. Items are posted on the business’ Facebook page — and users are encouraged to comment on the item they would like along with the amount of that item.

The owner of Gourmet Chef says the garage sales help both small businesses and their customers alike.

“It’s just a fun way to help out local businesses. The customers get a great deal cause we’ve got everything marked down to a good price. So it’s just a way to keep business flowing,” said Denise Lindbo, owner of Gourmet Chef.

