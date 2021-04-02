Gov. Doug Burgum visits Medora to survey fire damage

Gov. Doug Burgum toured the area to survey wildfire damage in Medora and all of Billings County.

He and other local, state and federal officials toured by helicopter with the North Dakota National Guard.

After, Burgum answered questions from the media at the Burning Hills Amphitheatre, the very place that was saved by some miracle.

Grateful for the Billings County Fire Dept, Medora Fire Dept, @NDNationalGuard and all the other 20+ local, federal and state fire, police and emergency services crews that helped keep the Medora wildfires contained. pic.twitter.com/CdMTtqCS5y — Gov. Doug Burgum (@DougBurgum) April 2, 2021

His main message was one of “thanks” — to all the first responders, who worked to preserve historic structures that simply cannot be replaced.

Firefighters were busy statewide on Thursday. Eight counties had fires.