Gov. Doug Burgum visits Medora to survey fire damage

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Doug Burgum toured the area to survey wildfire damage in Medora and all of Billings County.

He and other local, state and federal officials toured by helicopter with the North Dakota National Guard.

After, Burgum answered questions from the media at the Burning Hills Amphitheatre, the very place that was saved by some miracle.

His main message was one of “thanks” — to all the first responders, who worked to preserve historic structures that simply cannot be replaced.

Firefighters were busy statewide on Thursday. Eight counties had fires.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Evangel Pastor Josh Skjoldal

Distracted Driving

Hiring Spree; Higher Costs

Sights & Smells

Burgum to Medora

Property Fire

Medora Fire Latest

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Mask Mandate Bill

Thermal Imaging

Fair Hiring

Easter Egg Hunt

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

Which vaccine has the fewest side effects?

Medora Fire

Highway Patrol of Medora Fire/National Guard Help2

Medora Fire1

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

ZOOM Blackhawks

Friday's Forecast: More fire concerns with rain possible next week

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News