Governor Burgum signs two new executive orders

40 Trinity Hospital staff in self-quarantine No lockdown order for North Dakota
Governor Burgum continued to stress the importance of personal responsibility at Friday’s daily press briefing.

His first executive order was an amendment to one he signed last week closing bars and restaurants.

Now, all personal service businesses in the state are to cease operations by midnight tonight.
This means all licensed cosmetologists – including nail salons, hairstylists, barbers, tattoo shops, and salons of that nature.

This is going to create some challenges for people but again, we just ask for everybody’s patience and understanding that by participating in this, another 8,500 individuals [personal service workers] that we’re protecting that are in that personal care delivery side of North Dakota, that tomorrow we might be stopping 100,000 contacts between those care individuals and 10 customers,” the governor said.

His second executive order extended the March 31st deadline for North Dakota employers to file their quarterly reports and make those payments.

Now, employers have the ability to suspend the payment of unemployment taxes and if they do, it will impose no interest.

