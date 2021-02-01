Grab the tissues: Listen to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper’s emotional goodbye after 40 years on the job

Video

by: KFOR-TV and K. Querry,

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A dedicated trooper’s final signoff with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol might leave you reaching for the Kleenex.

Trooper Robert Daws has worked for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for the past 40 years and spent the last 21 years with the bomb squad.

After four decades on the job, Daws decided it was time to retire.

“It’s been my honor to serve the State of Oklahoma for this length of time. It’s been a privilege to obtain the many achievements within my career. And thank you, Troop E,” Daws said before becoming emotional. “For protecting me within this time.”

At that point, he issued his final 10-7.

Well done, Trooper Daws!

