Grant Awarded to Dickinson Public Schools

Dickinson Public Schools just received a big grant.

It came from the US Department of Education after the district applied for a school climate transformation grant.

Nearly 1.1 million dollars will be provided to the district over a five year period.

It will allow them to expand the resources needed to implement the Marzano High Reliability Schools framework.

Also known at the HRS model.

It defines five levels of performance that a school must master to become a high reliability school.

The goal is for all students to learn the content and skills they need for success in college, careers, and beyond.