When’s the last time you spoke to a police officer? was it something positive? Well, you can get that chance today at the 3rd Annual Grill with a Cop event.

The Mandan Police Department wants you to join them for a BBQ at Eagles Park to get to know them better.

The event includes free food, games and police cars will be on display.

The event will run until 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Address: 100 14th St. NE Mandan