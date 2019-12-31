Grocery store gets national recognition

A local grocery store with a small-town feel has just received national recognition.

The BisMan Food Co-Op opened only 3 years ago. Yesterday they posted an article that recognized them as the best independent grocery store in the state according to USA Today.

The Co-Op partners with local farmers and ranchers to create the best fresh food in the state. They take pride in educating the community about the food they eat.

Overall the Co-Op says that they continue to grow and are really thriving at helping others.

“We do have everything that a regular grocery store has. We focus on having foods that are clean and healthy for you. We also focus on specialty diets. So people that have different dietary needs for different things. We cater to that,” said TJacob Smude/Deli Manager at BisMan Food Co-Op.

Smude says they’re looking forward to all the fun things they have planned for the community in 2020 and are grateful to be recognized as the best in the state.

To see the list where the Co-Op is mentioned go here.