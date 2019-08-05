Hang out with police officers

You’re invited to spend some time tomorrow night hanging out with police officers.

The Bismarck Police Department is hosting a National Night Out Community Block Party August 6 in the parking lot east of Target at Kirkwood Mall from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

You’ll be able to socialize with officers, learn how to join the neighboorhood crime watch program and learn about how the community can come together, as a whole, to fight crime.

There’ll be free food, inflatables, a dunk tank and displays from local responders. Officers say it’s a great way to connect with the community.

“We live here, we work here, our families are here and we have an interest in everything that goes on in the community,” says Bismarck Police Crime Prevention Officer John Brocker. “So making that bond to get the community to work with us is paramount to us getting our job done.”

The Bismarck Police Department recently launched its new neighboorhood crime watch program and has 20 teams so far.