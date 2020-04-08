Harvey principal makes fun dance video for students during the shutdown

A Harvey principal made a video for his students during school closure due to COVID-19 to the tune of “I want it that way” by Backstreet Boys. It was his way of telling the student he misses them.

Justin and Deann Stanley both come from educational backgrounds. They’ve lived in Harvey for a few years now and since the shutdown, they decided to have some fun.

It began with a video challenge Deann says she saw online. So she suggested Justin do it. He obliged. In the video, he dances, lip-syncs and even disinfects the lockers in the school hallways. Since posting the video to YouTube on Sunday, the video had been viewed more than 7,000 times.

He says the shut down isn’t preventing him from getting face to face time with students though. He created something called “What Up with Mr. Stanley” as a creative way to interact with the kids virtually.

His wife misses her students too. She teaches preschool and says it’s been a huge lifestyle change the last few weeks.

Overall, the Stanley’s want people to know there is hope and we will all get through this pandemic together with a greater appreciation for social interaction.

Principal Stanley also wants to challenge other North Dakota educators to create fun videos for their students.

“Show us what you got,” said Justin. “I may not have the best dance moves, but at least I got to make people laugh.”

To watch to video go here.