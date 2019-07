Farmers dealing with abnormally dry and drought conditions can get help from other ranchers in the form of hay.

Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring says ranchers can call the hay hotline to get help. That number is 701-425-8454.



The hotline is open 8 am to 5 pm on weekdays. On the weekends you can call and leave a message.

Ranchers who need hay or those with hay to sell, or hayland to rent can call in and be matched up with other callers in their area.

To see the dought hotline map click here