A Hazelton man is seriously injured after being ejected from his 1985 Harley Davidson motorcycle after crashing into a pole when he drove off the shoulder of a roadway on Highway 83 just north of Hazelton on Saturday.

The 46-year-old man was airlifted to Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck and has been identified as Tory Moch. The crash currently remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.