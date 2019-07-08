Head-on crash kills motorcyclist from Wing

A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash near Bismarck early this morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 54-year-old man from Wing was headed east on County Highway 10, about three miles east of Bismarck.

Shortly after midnight, authorities say a pick-up truck struck the motorcycle head-on, throwing the driver off the bike.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

The Highway Patrol says the crash is still under investigation. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the motorcyclist.