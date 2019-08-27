Helpful Tips for Kids Home Alone

When kids come home after school, the house may be empty.

And, if you think your child is ready to spend time at home alone, experts we spoke to, have some tips to help keep them safe.

First, don’t forget to leave your kids with a list of emergency contacts, just in case you can’t be reached.

Next, go through all of the approved activities with them, ahead of time.

This will also keep you from getting those unwanted calls from them.. all afternoon.

And most of all, experts say each child has a different personality, and they have to be dealt with differently.

“Parents need to know their own children, and parents do know their own children best, so they really need to evaluate for themselves what their own children are capable of,” said Debra Nagele, a Program Director for the RRV Children’s Advocacy.

North Dakota state guidelines say your child can be left alone as early as age 9, but not for more than two hours.