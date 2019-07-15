Helping the Homeless, But Maybe Not the Way You Think

(WDAY) Fargo, ND– It may seem counterproductive, but homeless shelter workers are asking you to avoid giving money to people asking for help on the street.

A report from the BBC says this could have fatal consequences. They say it can support a drug or alcohol addiction.

We spoke to the CEO of a homeless support and shelter organization.

She says you can’t control where your money goes after it’s given, but there are other alternatives.

CEO of Churches United, Sue Koesterman says, “I would really encourage them to give a gift to Churches United or to one of the other partners in town that works with folks who are struggling with poverty and homelessness.”

Another way you can help is by donating to your local homeless shelter.