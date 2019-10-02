Helping the homeless in our area as temps drop

As temperatures drop, the need for warmer clothing, food and shelter is on the rise…

And with it, more help is needed for the homeless in our area. Organizations like Ministry on the Margins can serve up to 1000 people a week with their food and clothing pantries…. But they don’t provide shelter.

Other resources like Welcome House said they refer people to Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe during the day, and United Way Emergency Shelter during the evening.

We spoke with the Director of Ministry on the Margins who said it’s not easy to ask for help, but it’s there for those who want it.

And so what we’re discovering that people that are coming into the ministry, they’re a little quieter when they come in for breakfast, they’re… there’s a little bit of nervousness, especially if you’ve never been in cold, you’re just not quite sure,” said Sister Kathleen Atkinson/Director of Ministry on the Margins.

Each organization has specific criteria for helping people, so be sure to reach out to them to see what you can apply for.