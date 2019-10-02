Helping the homeless in our area as temps drop

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As temperatures drop, the need for warmer clothing, food and shelter is on the rise…

And with it, more help is needed for the homeless in our area. Organizations like Ministry on the Margins can serve up to 1000 people a week with their food and clothing pantries…. But they don’t provide shelter.

Other resources like Welcome House said they refer people to Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe during the day, and United Way Emergency Shelter during the evening.

We spoke with the Director of Ministry on the Margins who said it’s not easy to ask for help, but it’s there for those who want it.

And so what we’re discovering that people that are coming into the ministry, they’re a little quieter when they come in for breakfast, they’re… there’s a little bit of nervousness, especially if you’ve never been in cold, you’re just not quite sure,” said Sister Kathleen Atkinson/Director of Ministry on the Margins.

Each organization has specific criteria for helping people, so be sure to reach out to them to see what you can apply for.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

College Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Volleyball"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

HS Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football"

Homeless in Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless in Need"

MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU"

NDDOT

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDDOT"

Why Does America Still Use The Imperial System?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Does America Still Use The Imperial System?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/2"

Cold Rain & Snow Highlight Your Wednesday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Rain & Snow Highlight Your Wednesday Forecast"

Craft Beer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Craft Beer"

Junior Achievement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Junior Achievement"

High School Volleyball Oct. 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 1"

Century vs Minot girls swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Minot girls swimming"

Vintage Tractors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vintage Tractors"

VA Secretary

Thumbnail for the video titled "VA Secretary"

Century Homecoming King

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Homecoming King"

Dickinson Runway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Runway"

Former Teacher Found Guilty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Teacher Found Guilty"

Gathering Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss