Hemp dispensary opens in Bismarck

Ignite Dispensary opened last week. It’s a distinctive shop that distributes hemp and hemp accessories.

Ignite Dispensary specializes in smokable hemp flowers. Hemp is part of the Cannabis sativa family. It contains very little THC but a significant amount of CBD. This is the second ingredient that is known to help with ailments such as inflammation, anxiety, pain, and insomnia.

They also have a walk-in humidor with premium cigars.

“We are fully licensed through the ND Agricultural Association. We independently third party verify all of our products to make sure they are compliant,” said Timothy Frey, Co-owner of Ignite Dispensary.

For people that want the medicinal properties of the cannabis plant without the psychoactive effect, hemp is a great solution.

No prescription is needed. Anyone over the age of 18 can purchase hemp products.

Ignite Dispensary is located at 716 East Bowen Ave in Bismarck.

