Hemp: The future of home building

Could the future of home building lie in the hemp industry?

It does for this local business…

Matt Marino has always been interested in hemp and he had heard about a product called hempcrete — concrete made using hemp. With a little research, he built a hempcrete studio.

It’s a “proof of concept” project for architects, builders and people in the community to see firsthand how hempcrete works. Marino says the plan is to work the product into the future of homebuilding in North Dakota.

“Hempcrete is just “hemp herd,” which is the inner woody core of the stalk from the hemp plant, and then it’s lime.. Building lime, and water,” said Matt Marino/Owner of Homeland Hempcrete.

Marino says building homes with hempcrete can essentially replace insulation, interior walls and even exterior walls made from brick, stucco or wood with a single, more natural product.

Right now, the only place where Marino can get the specific type of hemp herd he needs for hempcrete is Canada. He would love, instead, to get it from North Dakota hemp farmers. Which is one reason why he built his “proof of concept” studio.

This is just phase one for Homeland Hempcrete… Matt hopes to grow public awareness and interest in this product, leading to both a source and market for hempcrete.

