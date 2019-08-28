Heroes in Action–Tug of War Minot

First responders work together every day to keep us safe. But today, they’re working against each other in a friendly competition. First responders played tug of war at Elmcroft in Minot.

The Sheriff’s Department, Fire Station and Community Ambulance were just a few of the six teams competing. The winning station got a Traeger grill.

One competitor from community ambulance said why they’re out here at Elmcroft. And that they’ve brought their A-Game with them.

“Most of the time that we go there, or we go on any call, you know sometimes that’s a situation where it’s a really bad day for them,” said Michael Coffin, Community Ambulance. “But, it also allows them to see us on a normal day that we can go out and actually have a good time and just be normal people too.”

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department won the competition.

