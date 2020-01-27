Hiccups Kids and Baby Shop opening in downtown Bismarck

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A new baby shop is opening in downtown Bismarck right on Main Street.

Anne Cleary has been a business owner since 2012. She owns two wedding boutique stores and is now opening a third shop called “Hiccups.”

It is a play-focused baby store that will have clothing and toys. The shop will be packed full of imagination, featuring special items you can’t find anywhere else as well as novelty items.

“We really wanted to focus on the creativity and gifts and fun stuff that comes with being a kid. So that not only does a mom want to shop here, but a kid does too,” said Cleary.

Hiccups is expected to pop up by the middle of February.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Frenzy Second Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy Second Block"

Frenzy First Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy First Block"

Linton HMB Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Wrestling"

Underwood Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Underwood Bball"

Linton HMB Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Bball"

Century Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Bball"

Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Road to Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery"

Recycling in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycling in Minot"

CHI Midwives

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Midwives"

Oncologist on Firefighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oncologist on Firefighting"

St. Mary's Carnival

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Carnival"

New Candidate for Gov.

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Candidate for Gov."

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Minot Roller Derby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Roller Derby"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/31"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-31-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-31-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-31-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-31-20"

Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge