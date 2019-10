The 9-man playoffs proved to be competitive, including the opening round match up with Linton HMB and Surrey, with a final of 24-12.

The closest game of the day was in Underwood, where Beach pulled off the upset, scoring the only touchdown of the game by a final of 8-0.

Elsewhere, Kidder County rolled over Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, and faces Grant County/Flasher, who pulled off the big upset against Ray/Powers Lake.