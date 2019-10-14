High School Football: Minot Magicians ready for make up game against Bismarck

With all the snow fall this previous week, many high school games were delayed, but Minot High says its ‘game on’ Monday night.

“We have been in the slop for five different practices,” head coach Barry Holman says. “So we thought we would come inside.”

The snow forced the Magi to practice Sunday Afternoon in the gym to tune things up for the game.

“We have a pregame day,” says Holman. “It will be a little cleaner and a little crisper hopefully”

Although they had to delay things, that wasn’t the head coach’s biggest concern.

“We are now trying to gain that focus again,” Holman says. “So we are concerned that we won’t have the same readiness and focus level that we thought we had earlier in the week. That is what we are working for today.”

The Magi have to also match the Demons physicality.

“We know what they do, they come at you and a very physical team and they love to run the ball,” says Holman. “So we need to stop the run first defensively and we certainly would like to establish the line of scrimmage and run the ball ourselves and i think the longer we have the ball the better our chances.”

The Magicians believes the key to winning this game is to play as a unit and ignore tough weather conditions.

“Pretty Much stay mentally focused and stay tougher than the other team,” says running back Chase Burke. “And don’t worry about the cold. Don’t let anything get in our way and just play hard.”

“I think if we just clean up and play better as 11 at a time, that bodes well for us,” Holman says.

Minot is excited to play under the Monday night lights.

“I think everyone is in the same boat,” says Holman. “And we will prepare the best we can and we will be ready as best we can. Monday night football.”

Minot will take on the Demons at 7pm tomorrow at the Dakota Bank Community Bowl.