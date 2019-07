According to the Highway Patrol– a pursuit started a little after 7 o’clock, this evening and ended about 30 minutes later.

It started Southeast of Minot, and ended on Highway 52, near Mile Marker 100 when troopers deployed spike strips.

The 38-year-old female driver continued on for about 10 minutes before pulling over.

She was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

She’s charged with fleeing, felon in possession of a firearm, felony warrant, and various drug charges.