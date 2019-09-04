Live Now
Honoring culture through dance

Indigenous American students danced outside on the Bismarck High School lawn today.

These Bismarck Public School students wanted to share parts of their contemporary culture with their classmates by performing the competition routines they will be showcasing during the United Tribes International Powwow this weekend.

Students from elementary schools and other high schoolers learned about aspects of Indigenous American culture and why each dance has meaning and how it brings honor to their relatives.

“Honor and pride, that’s what comes in when I dance because I take that into consideration a lot and I just like continuing our heritage and it’s the stuff that we fought for ‘cause our ancestors died for this,” said Ira High Elk/Senior at BHS.

The students want their community to experience some of the beautiful parts of their culture and invite everyone to the 50th United Tribes Technical College International Powwow this weekend.

