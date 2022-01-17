House Committee special session on South Dakota AG impeachment begins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The House Committee deciding whether to recommend the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is now meeting in Pierre.

It’s the first of three meetings this week, where the group will be learning more about the deadly crash in September of 2020. Monday’s meeting was called to order and quickly moved to a closed session. That shouldn’t be the case Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ravnsborg was driving a car that struck and killed Joe Boever, who investigators say was walking on the shoulder of US 14 near Highmore on the night of Sept. 12, 2020. Gov. Kristi Noem called on him to resign. When he didn’t, some lawmakers called for his impeachment.

Over the next two days, committee members will hear testimony from witnesses including investigators and a crash reconstruction expert. The witness list includes Special Agents Jeramie Quam and Joe Arenz of the North Dakota Bureau of Investigation.

The North Dakota agents were brought in to interview Ravnsborg to prevent any conflict of interest. Trooper John Berndt of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, who wrote the initial accident report after Boever’s body was found. John Daily, a professional accident reconstruction expert with a company called Jackson Hole Scientific Investigations. Highway Patrol Sergeant Kevin Kinney, Colonel Rick Miller and Public Safety Secretary Craig Price will also answer questions from committee members.

The Committee agenda shows testimony will begin at 3:35 Tuesday afternoon and continue on Wednesday afternoon. The nine-member committee will end their investigation in executive session to review materials and make redactions of public disclosures.

