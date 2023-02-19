BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — In continuing coverage, changes to a bill related to our state’s legacy fund.

Senate Bill 2330 finally made it to the senate floor this week.

The bill hopes to amend and reenact two sections of the North Dakota Century Code.

It ultimately intends to create more income out of our funds with the changes to the legacy fund and budget stabilization parts of the bill.

And this week, the senate voted on the bill.

With 43 yays, the bill 2330 did pass.

It will now move on to the house.